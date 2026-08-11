EKI Energy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 29.99% to Rs 10.46 croreNet Loss of EKI Energy Services reported to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.99% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.4614.94 -30 OPM %-135.85-25.37 -PBDT-9.963.05 PL PBT-17.10-2.33 -634 NP-15.80-0.72 -2094
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST