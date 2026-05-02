EKI Energy Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.68% to Rs 18.47 crore

Net loss of EKI Energy Services reported to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.68% to Rs 18.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 15.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 49.35% to Rs 83.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

18.4714.5883.37164.61-20.9022.91-3.987.30-1.377.7615.5328.10-7.982.89-7.4916.50-7.823.00-7.7615.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News