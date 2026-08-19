EKI registers its first plastic waste reduction project in Bangladesh

EKI Energy Services has successfully registered its plastic waste reduction project in Bangladesh, Phase I, with Verra. Notably, this marks the first registered plastic waste reduction project in Bangladesh.

This initiative represents a strategic expansion into a major South Asian market. Through the project, EKI aims to implement structured approaches to plastic waste recovery, contributing to the development of more circular material flows.

By adhering to Verra's rigorous monitoring, verification and certification processes, the project will generate Plastic Credits that help increase the collection of waste and the availability of recycled plastic feedstock, preventing valuable materials from entering landfills or leaking into the environment.