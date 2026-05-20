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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EL Forge standalone net profit rises 125.45% in the March 2026 quarter

EL Forge standalone net profit rises 125.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 14.85% to Rs 22.51 crore

Net profit of EL Forge rose 125.45% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 22.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.09% to Rs 2.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.62% to Rs 80.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales22.5119.60 15 80.4176.13 6 OPM %7.864.85 -5.265.29 - PBDT1.821.03 77 4.224.14 2 PBT1.190.55 116 2.392.30 4 NP1.240.55 125 2.442.30 6

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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