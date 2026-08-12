EL Forge standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.92% to Rs 21.83 crore

Net profit of EL Forge rose 200.00% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.92% to Rs 21.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.21.8320.617.744.121.660.851.170.391.170.39

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