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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 80.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 80.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 34.99% to Rs 283.39 crore

Net profit of Elantas Beck India rose 80.35% to Rs 70.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.99% to Rs 283.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 209.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales283.39209.93 35 OPM %28.8318.89 -PBDT100.8557.99 74 PBT94.8752.85 80 NP70.8639.29 80

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST