Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit rises 382.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 71.04% to Rs 49.07 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries rose 382.75% to Rs 15.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 71.04% to Rs 49.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.49.0728.6935.5211.1918.024.5117.814.4115.113.13

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