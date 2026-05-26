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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit rises 49.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit rises 49.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 63.70% to Rs 60.11 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries rose 49.69% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.70% to Rs 60.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.88% to Rs 24.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.14% to Rs 164.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales60.1136.72 64 164.93133.94 23 OPM %10.9515.60 -18.6319.32 - PBDT10.475.64 86 38.3731.37 22 PBT10.255.41 89 37.5330.53 23 NP4.853.24 50 24.2821.51 13

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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