Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit rises 49.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 63.70% to Rs 60.11 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries rose 49.69% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.70% to Rs 60.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.88% to Rs 24.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.14% to Rs 164.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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