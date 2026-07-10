Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 59.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.11% to Rs 520.56 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company declined 59.90% to Rs 70.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 175.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.11% to Rs 520.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 490.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.520.56490.5720.9626.56122.92151.1993.16126.6570.35175.44

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