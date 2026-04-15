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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 95.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 95.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales decline 6.51% to Rs 745.61 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company declined 95.90% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.51% to Rs 745.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 797.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.81% to Rs 341.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 415.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 2366.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2226.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales745.61797.57 -7 2366.052226.96 6 OPM %21.1924.49 -22.1124.36 - PBDT169.34211.30 -20 580.01597.73 -3 PBT142.16192.04 -26 475.77536.97 -11 NP6.00146.48 -96 341.15415.10 -18

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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