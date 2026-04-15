Elecon Engineering posts PAT of Rs 108 crore in Q4; order book rises to Rs 1,292 crore

Elecon Engineering Company has reported 26.4% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 108 crore on a 6.5% decline in revenue to Rs 746 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Domestic revenue added up to Rs 610 crore (down 7.85% YoY) and that from overseas was Rs 136 crore (flat YoY).

EBITDA declined by 19.1% to Rs 158 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 195 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin for the period under review was 21.2%, down 330 basis points.

For FY26, the company reported revenue and net profit of Rs 2,366 crore (up 6.2% YoY) and Rs 341 crore (down 17.8% YoY), respectively.

Prayasvin B. Patel, chairman & managing director of Elecon Engineering Company, said: Order-in-take for the quarter was Rs 657 crore, and open order book as at 31 March 2026 stood at Rs 1,292 crore.

The strong open order book, combined with a healthy order inflow outlook across markets, provides good visibility for the coming year.

Elecon continues to be a market leader in India for both Industrial Gear Solutions and Material Handling Equipment and continues to maintain the growth momentum in the domestic market.

Despite near term global challenges, we remain focused on expanding our overseas business across multiple geographies.

Our competitive edge is driven by advanced manufacturing capabilities, recently upgraded with state-of-the-art machinery, a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, and the ability to deliver custom-engineered solutions with optimized lead times, ensuring consistent and reliable performance for our diverse customer base.

During Q4 FY26, our Material Handling Equipment (MHE) division sustained its strong growth trajectory, reporting revenue of Rs 274 crore, up 36.8% YoY, with an EBIT margin of 22.8%. With our strategic focus on product supply and expansion of aftermarket services, we expect this segment to maintain steady momentum going forward.

Revenue in the Gear Division for Q4 FY26 was Rs 472 crore compared to Rs 597 crore in Q4FY25, with an EBIT margin of 19.3%. This decrease was primarily attributable to delays in order inflows, extended dispatch schedules, and the deferment of deliveries by customers amid ongoing global macroeconomic challenges. We are carrying a healthy open order book for next year which provides confidence in a growth recovery for this division in the coming year.

Demand remains healthy across both domestic and overseas markets. In India, sustained investment activity in key sectors such as power, steel, and cement is expected to drive growth. While geopolitical uncertainties persist, we are beginning to see early signs of recovery in our overseas business.

Elecon Engineering Company is one of the largest manufacturers of industrial gears and material handling equipment.

The scrip shed 0.33% to end at Rs 413.25 on the BSE today.