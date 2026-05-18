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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electronica Finance standalone net profit rises 18.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Electronica Finance standalone net profit rises 18.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 4.74% to Rs 156.32 crore

Net profit of Electronica Finance rose 18.70% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.74% to Rs 156.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.60% to Rs 51.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 610.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 541.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales156.32149.24 5 610.74541.39 13 OPM %62.2252.43 -53.7547.85 - PBDT35.5231.01 15 85.3377.20 11 PBT31.0126.69 16 68.8462.30 10 NP24.6920.80 19 51.9447.39 10

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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