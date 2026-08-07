Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit rises 458.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 39.07% to Rs 2418.95 croreNet profit of Electronics Mart India rose 458.00% to Rs 120.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.07% to Rs 2418.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1739.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2418.951739.39 39 OPM %9.886.33 -PBDT203.6673.90 176 PBT162.0737.07 337 NP120.6421.62 458
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:40 PM IST