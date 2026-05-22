Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit rises 49.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.96% to Rs 1913.25 crore

Net profit of Electronics Mart India rose 49.02% to Rs 39.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.96% to Rs 1913.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1664.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.24% to Rs 107.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.71% to Rs 7183.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6731.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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