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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit rises 49.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit rises 49.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 14.96% to Rs 1913.25 crore

Net profit of Electronics Mart India rose 49.02% to Rs 39.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.96% to Rs 1913.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1664.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.24% to Rs 107.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.71% to Rs 7183.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6731.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1913.251664.23 15 7183.266731.31 7 OPM %6.736.46 -6.106.70 - PBDT90.0773.08 23 292.73342.73 -15 PBT49.3837.61 31 136.57216.04 -37 NP39.7326.66 49 107.14160.49 -33

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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