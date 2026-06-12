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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electronics Mart India gains on opening new Bajaj Electronics store in Andhra Pradesh

Electronics Mart India gains on opening new Bajaj Electronics store in Andhra Pradesh

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Electronics Mart India rallied 3.74% to Rs 105.35 after it has commenced commercial operations of a new multi-brand store under its 'Bajaj Electronics' brand in Andhra Pradesh.

The new store was inaugurated on June 11, 2026, at Ananthapur in Guntakal, Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a regulatory filing under SEBI (LODR) regulations.

The outlet is located at 20/211-A1 & A2, Ground and First Floor, Survey No. 449/A2, Main Road, near Mastan Vali Dargah, Ward No. 20, and spans 7,500 square feet.

The company operates retail electronics stores under the Bajaj Electronics brand across multiple locations in southern India.

Electronics Mart India is engaged in the business of sale of consumer electronics and durable products through a chain of retail stores located in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Kerela and also through the online platform.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 38.1% to Rs 36.83 crore on 15% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,913.25 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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