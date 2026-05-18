Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 90.51% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 12.23% to Rs 1492.74 croreNet profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 90.51% to Rs 15.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.23% to Rs 1492.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1700.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 77.25% to Rs 161.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 709.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.15% to Rs 5918.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7319.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1492.741700.68 -12 5918.027319.97 -19 OPM %4.149.38 -6.0714.15 - PBDT67.04163.74 -59 429.81998.17 -57 PBT22.66126.36 -82 257.25856.12 -70 NP15.98168.31 -91 161.44709.56 -77
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 4:53 PM IST