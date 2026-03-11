Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 12:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electrosteel Castings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Electrosteel Castings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd and Jindal Saw Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 March 2026.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 75.6 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68986 shares in the past one month.

 

Adani Total Gas Ltd spiked 16.79% to Rs 554. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45758 shares in the past one month.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd surged 15.13% to Rs 564.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79057 shares in the past one month.

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd spurt 13.39% to Rs 160.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46803 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Saw Ltd rose 13.27% to Rs 188.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

