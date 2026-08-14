Friday, August 14, 2026 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit declines 75.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit declines 75.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 913.38 crore

Net profit of Electrotherm (India) declined 75.03% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 913.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 834.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales913.38834.05 10 OPM %2.456.21 -PBDT19.9444.34 -55 PBT8.8133.76 -74 NP6.9327.75 -75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

OK Play India consolidated net profit declines 86.15% in the June 2026 quarter

OK Play India consolidated net profit declines 86.15% in the June 2026 quarter

DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals standalone net profit declines 41.40% in the June 2026 quarter

DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals standalone net profit declines 41.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Regaal Resources standalone net profit rises 46.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Regaal Resources standalone net profit rises 46.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Verum Properties reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Verum Properties reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

E-Land Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.93 crore in the June 2026 quarter

E-Land Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.93 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:39 PM IST