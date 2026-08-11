Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 21.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 6.84 crore

Net profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries declined 21.43% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 6.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.846.8212.1316.571.171.800.831.480.660.84

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