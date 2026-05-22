Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 52.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.70% to Rs 8.61 crore

Net profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries declined 52.50% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.70% to Rs 8.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.72% to Rs 3.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.36% to Rs 34.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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