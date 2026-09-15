Elevated crude oil prices and heightened Middle East tensions weigh on INR

The Indian rupee depreciated 30 paise to 95.84 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday on elevated Brent crude oil prices and heightened Middle East tensions. With Brent crude touching USD 106 per barrel, increased dollar demand from oil importers raised concerns over India's external balance and inflation, forex traders said. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.84 against the US dollar, registering a loss of 30 paise from its previous close.

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