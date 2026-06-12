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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elgi Equipments gains after proposing CFO Indranil Sen for Americas, Europe leadership role

Elgi Equipments gains after proposing CFO Indranil Sen for Americas, Europe leadership role

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Elgi Equipments rose 2% to Rs 605.30 after the company said it intends to appoint chief financial officer (CFO) Indranil Sen to the role of Business Head for the Americas (US and Brazil) and Europe.

The company said Sen's transition will begin only after the onboarding of a chief financial officer (CFO). An appropriate announcement will be made once the new CFO joins and Sen assumes his new responsibilities.

Elgi Equipments is a leading manufacturer of air compressors.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit jumped 25.5% to Rs 128 crore on 12.1% increase in net sales to Rs 1,112.60 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

 

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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