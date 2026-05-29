Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 204.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 11.19% to Rs 86.34 croreNet Loss of Elgi Rubber Company reported to Rs 204.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 17.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.19% to Rs 86.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 240.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.54% to Rs 366.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 383.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales86.3497.22 -11 366.50383.92 -5 OPM %-47.98-14.98 --16.821.69 - PBDT-39.57-15.92 -149 -68.13-3.12 -2084 PBT-45.19-19.40 -133 -86.03-21.43 -301 NP-204.05-17.02 -1099 -240.24-4.36 -5410
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST