Elin Electronics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.36% to Rs 316.66 crore

Net loss of Elin Electronics reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 17.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.36% to Rs 316.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 309.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.95% to Rs 22.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 1259.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1151.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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