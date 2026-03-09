Monday, March 09, 2026 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elitecon International standalone net profit rises 44.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Elitecon International standalone net profit rises 44.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 938.70% to Rs 502.73 crore

Net profit of Elitecon International rose 44.11% to Rs 9.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 938.70% to Rs 502.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales502.7348.40 939 OPM %2.9313.29 -PBDT15.127.00 116 PBT14.606.63 120 NP9.546.62 44

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

RailTel bags Rs 27-cr order from South East Central Railway

RailTel bags Rs 27-cr order from South East Central Railway

InterGlobe Aviation receives ratings action from CRISIL

InterGlobe Aviation receives ratings action from CRISIL

India Ratings & Research upgrades ratings of P N Gadgil Jewellers to 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

India Ratings & Research upgrades ratings of P N Gadgil Jewellers to 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

KFin Technologies allots 26,375 equity shares under ESOP

KFin Technologies allots 26,375 equity shares under ESOP

Domestic cooking gas prices hiked

Domestic cooking gas prices hiked

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

