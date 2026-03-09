Elitecon International standalone net profit rises 44.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 938.70% to Rs 502.73 crore

Net profit of Elitecon International rose 44.11% to Rs 9.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 938.70% to Rs 502.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.502.7348.402.9313.2915.127.0014.606.639.546.62

