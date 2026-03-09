Elitecon International standalone net profit rises 44.11% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 938.70% to Rs 502.73 croreNet profit of Elitecon International rose 44.11% to Rs 9.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 938.70% to Rs 502.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales502.7348.40 939 OPM %2.9313.29 -PBDT15.127.00 116 PBT14.606.63 120 NP9.546.62 44
First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST