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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elitecon plans strategic roadmap for diversified FMCG platform

Elitecon plans strategic roadmap for diversified FMCG platform

Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Targets revenue of Rs 20,000 cr by 2030

Elitecon International has announced a strategic roadmap to build a diversified FMCG platform targeting approximately Rs. 20,000 crore in revenue by FY2030.

The company's expansion strategy is anchored on a dual-platform model comprising its international tobacco export business and a phased FMCG rollout focused on packaged foods and snacks, edible oils, and everyday household essentials.

The planned FMCG expansion will be supported through the company's existing 40,000+ sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Nashik, Maharashtra together with proposed capability enhancement initiatives to be undertaken in a calibrated manner, based on commercial visibility and operational readiness.

 

Elitecon International currently holds a USD 119 Million+ contracted tobacco order book spanning Africa and the Middle East. This includes a two-year export agreement with South Africa-based Bozza Tobacco valued at approximately INR 2.02 billion, alongside an ongoing USD 97.35 million order under execution for the Middle East through Yuvi International Trade FZE.

Under its FMCG roadmap, Elitecon International has outlined an indicative capital outlay of Rs. 700 crore, with plans to build a distribution network targeting 5,000 partners and presence across 5,00,000+ retail outlets and 15+ international markets over time. The company also aims to scale a portfolio comprising 10 consumer brands and 150+ SKUs as part of the phased rollout framework.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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