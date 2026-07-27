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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elitecon renews leadership with resumption of banking operations

Elitecon renews leadership with resumption of banking operations

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Elitecon International has appointed Vipin Sharma and Pradeep Kumar as Executive Additional Directors, effective 22 July 2026 and subject to shareholder approval as banking operations resume.

Vipin Sharma's return is a homecoming. A promoter of the Company and a second-generation entrepreneur, he has devoted more than three decades to some of India's most demanding and closely regulated industries. Beginning his professional journey in the pharmaceutical sector in 1987, he assumed charge of his family enterprise, Stella Inc., in 1993, and went on to establish Mridul Perfumery in 2005 and Mridul Tobie Inc. in 2019. (2019). As Managing Director of EIL until April 2026, he transformed the Company from a modest listed entity into a diversified, multi-category enterprise - building its manufacturing base in Nashik, extending its brand portfolio across sectors, and carrying the EIL name into international markets. The Company that stands today bears his imprint at every level. In April this year, he had stepped back from executive office with the stated intention of retiring from active corporate life; when the Company needed him, he set retirement aside and stepped in - to take charge of its operational revival and lead it from the front.

 

Pradeep Kumar joins the Board from within the EIL family, serving as a Director of Golden Cryo, a subsidiary of the Company. He brings more than 23 years of leadership in large-scale construction and infrastructure, along with five years in tobacco-industry operations - experience that equips him to contribute to the Company's revival from day

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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