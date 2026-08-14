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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elixir Capital consolidated net profit rises 124.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Elixir Capital consolidated net profit rises 124.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales rise 87.97% to Rs 20.32 crore

Net profit of Elixir Capital rose 124.91% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 87.97% to Rs 20.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.3210.81 88 OPM %62.8039.32 -PBDT12.294.80 156 PBT12.164.69 159 NP6.142.73 125

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST