Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Elixir Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.36 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 5.82 crore
Net profit of Elixir Capital reported to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs -0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales5.82-0.08 LP OPM %73.881537.50 -PBDT4.18-1.39 LP PBT4.10-1.47 LP NP2.36-1.03 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Gujarat Youth Conclave 4.0 sets the stage for skilling and empowering tomorrow's leaders

Financials stocks edge higher

Financials shares gain

Krishna Capital &amp; Securities consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit declines 11.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Adani Ports, ZEE, Jana Small Finance Bank, Rashi Peripherals in focus

Lupin launches eye care drug in US

Market may open on subdued note

Nitu Trading Company standalone net profit declines 88.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Kshitij Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon