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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases secures contract worth Rs 480 cr from BHEL

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases secures contract worth Rs 480 cr from BHEL

Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases has been awarded a contract worth Rs 480.73 crore (excluding GST) by Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), for the supply and erection of a Cryogenic Air Separation Unit (ASU) for the proposed Coal to Ammonium Nitrate (2000 TPD) Project at Bandhabal, Jharsuguda district, Odisha (India)."

The capacity of the ASU is 1200 TPD and the date of award 28 September 2026.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 7:04 PM IST