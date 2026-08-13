Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsNPS for NRIDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeKarnataka Bandh TodayGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ellora Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ellora Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Ellora Traders reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-200.00-200.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.02 0 PBT-0.02-0.02 0 NP-0.02-0.02 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gulmohar Investments And Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Gulmohar Investments And Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Hillridge Investments standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Hillridge Investments standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

GCM Securities standalone net profit rises 60.71% in the June 2026 quarter

GCM Securities standalone net profit rises 60.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Ayushman Infratech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ayushman Infratech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Buy Right Impex standalone net profit rises 160.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Buy Right Impex standalone net profit rises 160.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:54 PM IST