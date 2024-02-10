Sensex (    %)
                        
Ellora Traders reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore
Ellora Traders reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 and during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

