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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 0.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 0.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 6.74 crore

Net profit of Elnet Technologies rose 0.20% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.746.09 11 OPM %66.3261.90 -PBDT7.016.29 11 PBT6.575.87 12 NP5.035.02 0

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:51 PM IST