Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 0.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 6.74 crore

Net profit of Elnet Technologies rose 0.20% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.746.0966.3261.907.016.296.575.875.035.02

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