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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 6.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 6.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 17.78% to Rs 6.16 crore

Net profit of Elnet Technologies rose 6.13% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.47% to Rs 20.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 24.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.165.23 18 24.9423.03 8 OPM %69.9760.04 -66.4864.00 - PBDT7.186.03 19 27.0824.50 11 PBT6.985.60 25 25.5422.90 12 NP5.024.73 6 20.0917.55 14

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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