Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 6.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.78% to Rs 6.16 crore

Net profit of Elnet Technologies rose 6.13% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.47% to Rs 20.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 24.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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