Elpro International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 91.97 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 165.37% to Rs 185.44 crore

Net loss of Elpro International reported to Rs 91.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 165.37% to Rs 185.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.16% to Rs 87.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.34% to Rs 528.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 390.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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