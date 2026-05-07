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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emami board approves acquisition of 60% stake in IncNut Digital

Emami board approves acquisition of 60% stake in IncNut Digital

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 07 May 2026

The board of Emami at its meeting held today, i.e., 7 May 2026 has approved the execution of a share subscription and purchase agreement (SSPA) for acquiring 60% stake in IncNut Digital.

IncNut Digital is having its wholly owned subsidiary- IncNut Lifestyle Retail, engaged in personalised beauty and personal care segment, operating through its flagship brands Vedix and SkinKraft.

The proposed transaction reinforces the presence of Emami across high-growth BPC segments and positions well for the next phase of consumer demand.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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