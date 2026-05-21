Emami consolidated net profit declines 11.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.94% to Rs 925.10 crore

Net profit of Emami declined 11.71% to Rs 143.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.94% to Rs 925.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 963.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.87% to Rs 775.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 806.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 3779.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3809.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

925.10963.053779.513809.1920.1422.7225.3926.60206.32237.231033.561072.07164.07193.70856.22893.86143.18162.17775.27806.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News