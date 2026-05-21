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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emami consolidated net profit declines 11.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Emami consolidated net profit declines 11.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales decline 3.94% to Rs 925.10 crore

Net profit of Emami declined 11.71% to Rs 143.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.94% to Rs 925.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 963.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.87% to Rs 775.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 806.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 3779.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3809.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales925.10963.05 -4 3779.513809.19 -1 OPM %20.1422.72 -25.3926.60 - PBDT206.32237.23 -13 1033.561072.07 -4 PBT164.07193.70 -15 856.22893.86 -4 NP143.18162.17 -12 775.27806.46 -4

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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