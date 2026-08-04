Emami consolidated net profit declines 16.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.95% to Rs 1039.21 crore

Net profit of Emami declined 16.38% to Rs 137.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 164.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.95% to Rs 1039.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 904.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1039.21904.0921.6123.46237.47231.27194.71186.77137.35164.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News