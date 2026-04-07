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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emami Ltd soars 1.52%, gains for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd soars 1.52%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 406.3, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.21% in last one year as compared to a 1.82% slide in NIFTY and a 14.06% slide in the Nifty FMCG.

Emami Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 406.3, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 22946.3. The Sensex is at 74027.79, down 0.11%. Emami Ltd has slipped around 8.29% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46600.05, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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