Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 703.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.52% to Rs 496.41 crore

Net profit of Emami Paper Mills rose 703.57% to Rs 31.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 496.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 474.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 135.99% to Rs 61.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 1907.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1928.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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