Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 703.57% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.52% to Rs 496.41 croreNet profit of Emami Paper Mills rose 703.57% to Rs 31.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 496.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 474.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 135.99% to Rs 61.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 1907.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1928.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales496.41474.95 5 1907.231928.04 -1 OPM %12.526.55 -10.287.36 - PBDT60.1617.06 253 149.3085.08 75 PBT46.224.01 1053 94.6133.39 183 NP31.503.92 704 61.3826.01 136
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST