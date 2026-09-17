Emami rallies after board approves share buyback at Rs 475 per share

Emami rallied 4.14% to Rs 384.75 after the company's board approved a share buyback through the open market at a maximum price of Rs 475 per equity share, aggregating up to Rs 282 crore.

The company proposes to buy back up to 59,36,842 equity shares, representing 1.36% of its paid-up equity share capital as of 31 March 2026. The buyback price represents a premium of about 28.57% to the stocks previous closing price of Rs 369.45.

The company will utilise at least 75% of the maximum buyback size, or Rs 211.50 crore, for the repurchase. Based on the maximum buyback price, the company would purchase a minimum of 44,52,632 shares. It will also utilise 40% of the maximum buyback size, or Rs 112.80 crore, during the first half of the buyback period.

The promoter shareholding will be 55.60% post-buyback from 54.84% in pre-buyback. The company said the final post-buyback shareholding pattern may vary depending on the number of equity shares acquired under the offer.

Emami is a FMCG company engaged in manufacturing & marketing of personal care & healthcare products. With over 550 diverse products, Emamis portfolio includes trusted power brands like Navratna, BoroPlus, Fair & Handsome, Zandu Balm, Mentho Plus and Kesh King.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 15.41% to Rs 137.35 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 164.26 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 14.95% YoY to Rs 1039.21 crore in Q1 FY26.

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