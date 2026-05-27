Emami Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 65.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 435.07% to Rs 73.09 crore

Net Loss of Emami Realty reported to Rs 65.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 79.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 435.07% to Rs 73.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 189.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 126.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.18% to Rs 93.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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