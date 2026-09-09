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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Embassy Developments appoints Neel Virwani as Chief Business Officer

Embassy Developments appoints Neel Virwani as Chief Business Officer

Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

With effect from 01 October 2026

Embassy Developments (EDL)announced the appointment of Neel Virwani as Chief Business Officer, effective 01 October 2026, following the approval of his appointment as Senior Management Personnel by the Company's Board of Directors and shareholders.

A Promoter at Embassy Group and part of its next generation of leadership, Neel has been associated with the Group since April 2024, working across strategic planning, business development, and brand transformation initiatives. He has been instrumental in evaluating new markets and expansion opportunities, while also maintaining close involvement with the Group's family office and investment activities.

The move comes as EDL progresses its growth plans, targeting Rs 6,000 crore in pre-sales from owned developments and Rs 2,000 crore from development management projects in FY27, alongside an 11-project launch pipeline with a GDV of Rs 19,800 crore across key markets.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 10:50 AM IST