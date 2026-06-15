Embassy Developments awards construction contract of Rs 850 cr to Leighton Asia

For its upcoming ultra-luxury residential project Embassy Citadel in Worli, Mumbai

Embassy Developments announced the award of a major construction contract valued at over Rs 850 crore to Leighton Asia, part of the CIMIC Group, for Embassy Citadel, the Company's landmark ultra-luxury residential development in Worli, Mumbai. The scope of work covers the complete civil and structural works package for the project.

Embassy Citadel marked Embassy Developments' strategic expansion into Mumbai's residential market. Located on Dr. Elijah Moses Road in Worli, the ~1.6 million sq. ft. development has an estimated gross development value of Rs 8,800 crore and will comprise 316 residences across 3, 4 and 5 bedroom configurations, along with two exclusive triplex mansion homes.

The project also features ~1 lakh sq. ft. of amenities across seven lifestyle floors and a 79th-floor Sky Lounge. Rising approximately 300 metres, the single-tower development is designed as a vertically integrated luxury ecosystem centred around wellness, hospitality-inspired living, and multi-generational community spaces.