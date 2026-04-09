Embassy Developments hits the roof after Q4 pre-sales surge over 80% YoY

Embassy Developments locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 52.71 after the company's pre-sales jumped 89% to Rs 2,632 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 1,392 crore in Q3 FY26.

Collections stood at Rs 577 crore in Q4 FY26, up 39% compared with Rs 414 crore posted in Q3 FY26.

Duirng ther quarter, the company launched two projects, Embassy Citadel, Worli, and Embassy Verde 2, Bengaluru and achieved combined pre sales of approximately Rs 1,385 crore.

On annual basis, the companys pre-sales stood at Rs 4,631 crore in FY26, marking a strong 128% year-on-year growth and achieving 93% of its Rs 5,000 crore guidance. The shortfall is due to approval delays with respect to one of its project launches in Bengaluru.

The cumulative collections from projects stood at around Rs 1,673 crore in FY26, while collections from monetisation of non-core land parcels amounted to approximately Rs 47 crore. Consequently, total collections (projects + land) for FY26 stood at around Rs 1,721 crore.

Embassy Developments is engaged in residential real estate development across affordable, premium, and uber-luxury segments. The company focuses on the construction and development of residential, commercial, and SEZ projects across major Indian metro cities, with a strategic emphasis on the MMR and NCR regions.

The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 233.13 crore in Q3 Fy26 comapred with Rs 21.18 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 34.7% YoY to Rs 212.40 crore in Q3 FY26