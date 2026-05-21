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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Embassy Developments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 323.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Embassy Developments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 323.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 61.47% to Rs 342.46 crore

Net loss of Embassy Developments reported to Rs 323.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 129.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 61.47% to Rs 342.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 888.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 872.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 199.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.54% to Rs 1731.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2179.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales342.46888.89 -61 1731.832179.50 -21 OPM %-76.240.88 --27.357.50 - PBDT-336.30162.68 PL -849.6170.08 PL PBT-348.91157.26 PL -897.4855.32 PL NP-323.78129.53 PL -872.65199.60 PL

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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