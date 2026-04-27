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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Embassy Office Parks REIT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 430.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Embassy Office Parks REIT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 430.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 10.95% to Rs 1204.68 crore

Net Loss of Embassy Office Parks REIT reported to Rs 430.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 242.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 1204.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1085.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.16% to Rs 338.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1624.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 4582.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4038.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1204.681085.82 11 4582.364038.93 13 OPM %74.9428.55 -76.5759.55 - PBDT574.486.83 8311 2222.351334.56 67 PBT184.90-295.36 LP 956.56193.04 396 NP-430.02-242.88 -77 338.551624.44 -79

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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