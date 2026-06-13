Embassy Property Developments Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 319.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 69.20% to Rs 130.85 croreNet profit of Embassy Property Developments Pvt reported to Rs 319.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 152.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 69.20% to Rs 130.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 424.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 47.11% to Rs 661.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1251.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 84.01% to Rs 426.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2668.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales130.85424.84 -69 426.642668.59 -84 OPM %27.459.96 -24.7377.11 - PBDT320.55-128.52 LP 669.281315.03 -49 PBT318.53-131.08 LP 660.441304.98 -49 NP319.87-152.66 LP 661.791251.32 -47
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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 2:31 PM IST