Tuesday, August 18, 2026 | 10:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveShankesh Jewellers IPOStocks to WatchStocks to BuySuryoday Bank FD RatesBJP New Team Full ListGold or silver Investment in 2026ECMS SchemeHockey World Cup 2026
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Embassy Property Developments Pvt standalone net profit rises 495.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Embassy Property Developments Pvt standalone net profit rises 495.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Sales decline 71.19% to Rs 33.32 crore

Net profit of Embassy Property Developments Pvt rose 495.37% to Rs 583.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 98.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 71.19% to Rs 33.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.32115.65 -71 OPM %7.05234.37 -PBDT643.84100.39 541 PBT641.7598.00 555 NP583.4698.00 495

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Provigil Surveillance bags OPEX contract from DFCCIL

Provigil Surveillance bags OPEX contract from DFCCIL

Market trades lower in early session; Nifty falls below 24,250 mark

Market trades lower in early session; Nifty falls below 24,250 mark

Protean eGov Technologies bags digital family registry project

Protean eGov Technologies bags digital family registry project

Biocon gets supplemental US FDA nod for Yesintek prefilled autoinjector

Biocon gets supplemental US FDA nod for Yesintek prefilled autoinjector

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Slips 3.09%

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Slips 3.09%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 10:16 AM IST