Embassy Property Developments Pvt standalone net profit rises 495.37% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 71.19% to Rs 33.32 croreNet profit of Embassy Property Developments Pvt rose 495.37% to Rs 583.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 98.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 71.19% to Rs 33.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.32115.65 -71 OPM %7.05234.37 -PBDT643.84100.39 541 PBT641.7598.00 555 NP583.4698.00 495
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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 10:16 AM IST