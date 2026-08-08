Saturday, August 08, 2026 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Delhi Weather TodayJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPOAmarnath Yatra suspendedReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Embassy receives affirmation in credit ratings for CPs

Embassy receives affirmation in credit ratings for CPs

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Embassy Office Parks REIT announced that CRISIL Ratings (CRISIL) has revalidated the credit rating of CRISIL A1+ for the commercial papers issued/ to be issued by Embassy REIT.

Further, CARE Ratings (CARE) has reaffirmed the credit rating of CARE A1+ for the commercial papers issued/ to be issued by Embassy REIT.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Patback Business reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Patback Business reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Emrald Commercial standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Emrald Commercial standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Morn Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Morn Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Parijat Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Parijat Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Divyashakti standalone net profit declines 77.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Divyashakti standalone net profit declines 77.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 12:50 PM IST