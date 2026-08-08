Embassy receives affirmation in credit ratings for CPs
Embassy Office Parks REIT announced that CRISIL Ratings (CRISIL) has revalidated the credit rating of CRISIL A1+ for the commercial papers issued/ to be issued by Embassy REIT.
Further, CARE Ratings (CARE) has reaffirmed the credit rating of CARE A1+ for the commercial papers issued/ to be issued by Embassy REIT.
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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 12:50 PM IST